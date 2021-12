Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi stands before a meeting with Syria's Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad in Tehran, Iran, December 6, 2021. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

DUBAI, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Iran's draft fiscal budget targets 8% economic growth for the next Iranian year which starts on March 21, President Ebrahim Raisi told parliament on Sunday.

"The growth projects include 4.5% in investment growth and 3.5% in productivity growth," he added.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Dubai Newsroom Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.