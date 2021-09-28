Iran's Eslami in Moscow for nuclear cooperation talks -report

Iranian Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Chief Mohammad Eslami attends the opening of the IAEA General Conference at their headquarters in Vienna, Austria, September 20, 2021. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

MOSCOW, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Iran's vice president and head of the country's atomic energy organization, Mohammad Eslami, has arrived in Moscow for talks with the chief executive of Russian state nuclear firm Rosatom, the RIA news agency cited Iran's embassy as saying on Tuesday.

Eslami plans to discuss cooperation between the two countries in the nuclear power sector, it said.

Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy Writing by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by Catherine Evans

