Iran's foreign minister plans to visit UAE on Monday - spokesperson
DUBAI, May 16 (Reuters) - Iran's foreign minister is expected to visit the United Arab Emirates on Monday, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson said, welcoming the appointment of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan as the Gulf state's president last week.
"Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian is planning to travel to the UAE today," Saeed Khatibzadeh told a televised weekly news conference.
Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; editing by Philippa Fletcher
