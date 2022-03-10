Iran's foreign minister says a 'good and durable' nuclear deal is within reach

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian is seen during a news conference in Beirut, Lebanon, October 7, 2021. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

March 11 (Reuters) - Iran's foreign minister said on Friday a nuclear deal is within reach, "if U.S. acts realistically and consistently".

Iran and the United States were at loggerheads over reviving the 2015 nuclear deal on Thursday after Tehran suggested there were new obstacles and Washington said hard issues remained. read more

"Efforts to reach a good and durable agreement continue; it is within reach if US acts realistically and consistently," Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Twitter.

"No single party can determine end result, a joint endeavour is needed," he said.

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah and Moaz Abd-Alaziz; Editing by Chris Reese and Tom Hogue

