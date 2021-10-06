Skip to main content

Middle East

Iran's foreign minister says nuclear talks to resume soon -Ifax

The Iranian flag waves in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters, before the beginning of a board of governors meeting, in Vienna, Austria, March 1, 2021.

MOSCOW, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Talks on reviving Iran's nuclear deal will resume soon in Vienna, Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian was quoted as saying on Wednesday at a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow.

Interfax news agency reported Amirabdollahian as saying Tehran had received "signals" that Washington - which abandoned the 2015 nuclear pact under the previous administration - was once again interested in implementing it.

Russia's foreign ministry said earlier on Wednesday Lavrov had discussed the issue of reviving the Iranian deal in a telephone call with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

