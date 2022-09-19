1 minute read
Iran's foreign ministry says it cannot dismiss possibility of meeting in New York on nuclear deal
DUBAI, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Monday that he cannot dismiss the possibility of a meeting on reviving a 2015 nuclear pact with world powers in New York on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly.
Kanaani, however, ruled out a bilateral meeting between Iranian and U.S. officials.
Reporting by Dubai Newsroom
