Skip to main content

Middle East

Iran's fuel shipments violate Lebanon's sovereignty -PM

1 minute read

Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati arrives at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon September 13, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/File Photo

DUBAI, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said Iranian fuel shipments imported by the Hezbollah movement constitute a breach of Lebanon's sovereignty, according to comments published by his office.

"The violation of Lebanon's sovereignty makes me sad," Mikati told CNN in an interview, his office said in a posting on Twitter.

He added: "But I'm not concerned that sanctions can be imposed" on Lebanon "because the operation was carried out without the involvement of the Lebanese government."

The Tehran-aligned group on Thursday began bringing tanker trucks carrying fuel from Iran, a move it says should ease a crippling energy crisis in Lebanon. A tanker ship carried the fuel to Syria and from there it crossed into Lebanon. Both Syria and Iran are under U.S. sanctions. read more

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli, Editing by William Maclean

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 12:15 PM UTC

New Lebanon cabinet lifts petrol price, signs audit deal

Lebanon's new government raised gasoline prices on Friday, cutting a subsidy that Prime Minister Najib Mikati has said is unaffordable as he advances plans to address a devastating financial crisis.

Middle East
Blinken: U.S. will help foster further Israeli ties with Arab states
Middle East
Feted with petals, Hezbollah brings Iranian fuel into Lebanon
Middle East
Iran approves U.S. firm J&J's shot as it fights fifth COVID wave
Middle East
U.S. State Department approves potential $500 million Saudi maintenance deal