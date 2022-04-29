Iran's Guards commander says Israel is creating conditions for its own destruction

Commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Hossein Salami delivers a speech during the forty-day memorial, after the killing of Iran's Quds Force top commander Qassem Soleimani in a U.S. air strike at Baghdad Airport, at the Grand Mosalla in Tehran, Iran February 13, 2020. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA

April 29 (Reuters) - Iran's Revolutionary Guards commander Hossein Salami said on Friday that Israel was creating conditions for its own destruction with its "evil actions".

"Stop your vicious deeds. You know well that we are people of action and reaction. Our responses are painful. You create conditions for your own destruction. We will not leave you alone. Wait [for us]," Salami said during Quds Day in Tehran.

"You know better than us what will befall you if you take evil action."

