Iran's Guards head tells protesters: 'Today is last day of riots'

Commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Hossein Salami delivers a speech during the forty-day memorial, after the killing of Iran's Quds Force top commander Qassem Soleimani in a U.S. air strike at Baghdad Airport, at the Grand Mosalla in Tehran, Iran February 13, 2020. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Oct 29 (Reuters) - The commander of Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guards Hossein Salami warned protesters that Saturday would be their last day of taking to the streets.

"Do not come to the streets! Today is the last day of the riots," he said.

Iran has been gripped by protests since the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in morality police custody last month.

