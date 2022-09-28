Iran's hardline president to speak to nation after days of unrest

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi attends an extended-format meeting of heads of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states at a summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 16, 2022. Foreign Ministry of Uzbekistan/Handout via REUTERS

DUBAI, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Iran's hardline President Ebrahim Raisi will speak to the nation on Wednesday, the semi-official ISNA news agency reported, following days of violent nationwide protests over the death of a young Iranian Kurdish woman in custody.

"The president will talk about the most important domestic and foreign issues facing the country in his live TV interview tonight," ISNA said, without elaborating.

Mahsa Amini, 22, died while in the custody of the Islamic Republic's morality police after being arrested for wearing "unsuitable attire."

Reporting by Dubai Newsroom Editing by Gareth Jones

