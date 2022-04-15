Skip to main content
Iran's IRGC says it seizes tanker with smuggled fuel in Gulf -state news agency

1 minute read
CAIRO, April 15 (Reuters) - Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Friday they had seized a foreign ship in Gulf waters loaded with what they described as smuggled diesel, state news agency (IRNA) reported.

The ship's seven crew have been detained, IRNA said citing Iranian commander Gholam Hussien Husseini.

Reporting by Yomna Ehab; editing by John Stonestreet

