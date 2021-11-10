Iran's IRGC says Sothys tanker released following judicial order - state media

DUBAI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The Vietnamese-flagged tanker Sothys was released by Iran on Wednesday, according to a statement from the Iranian Revolutionary Guards cited in state media.

"Following an order from Iran's judiciary, the ship was released after its oil cargo was emptied in Bandar Abbas," the statement said.

Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra

