Iran's judiciary says Iranian-Swedish Djalali's execution will be carried out

DUBAI, May 10 (Reuters) - The death sentence of Swedish-Iranian national Ahmadreza Djalali is on the agenda and will be carried out, Iran's judiciary spokesperson Zabihollah Khodaian said on Tuesday, without giving a date as to when the execution will take place.

Last week, Iran's semi-official ISNA news agency reported that the Iranian-Swedish researcher, sentenced to death on charges of spying for Israel, will be executed by May 21.

Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Jan Harvey

