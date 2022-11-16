Iran's judiciary sentences three anti-government protesters to death - Mehr















DUBAI, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Iran's judiciary has sentenced three anti-government protesters in Tehran to death on various charges such as "corruption on earth" and "waging war on God" on Wednesday, Iranian state media reported, adding that the three could appeal their verdicts.

Up to 19 of the thousands of people arrested in Tehran and Karaj cities for taking part in protests ignited by the death in custody of young Iranian women, Mahsa Amini, on Sept. 16, face death penalty, according to state media.

Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra











