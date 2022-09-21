Iran's Khamenei gives second televised speech after report of illness

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei mourns during a ceremony on the occasion of Arbaeen in Tehran, Iran September 17, 2022. Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS/FIle Photo

DUBAI, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei spoke for the second time in less than a week in a televised speech on Wednesday and appeared healthy after a report that he had been under observation by a team of doctors.

The New York Times had reported last week that he had canceled appearances after falling ill.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Writing by Michael Georgy

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.