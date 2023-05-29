Iran's Khamenei welcomes better ties with Egypt - state media

[1/4] Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei meets with Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq in Tehran, Iran May 29, 2023. Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS















DUBAI, May 29 (Reuters) - Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a meeting with Oman's Sultan that Tehran welcomes better diplomatic relations with Egypt, Iranian state media reported on Monday.

Relations between Egypt and Iran have often been fraught in recent decades although the two countries have maintained diplomatic contacts.

Khamenei's comments came as Middle Eastern countries including Egypt are taking steps to ease regional tensions. In March, regional rivals Sunni Saudi Arabia and Shi'ite Muslim Iran ended years of hostility and agreed to restore diplomatic relations under a China-mediated deal.

Reporting by Elwely Elwelly; Editing by Toby Chopra and David Holmes











