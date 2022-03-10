1 minute read
Iran's nuclear deal cannot limit Tehran's missile programme - Nour news
DUBAI, March 10 (Reuters) - A revived nuclear deal cannot limit Tehran's pursuit of its missile and space programmes, said Nour news, which is affiliated with a top security body.
Iran is not willing to negotiate on its defense capabilities and regional policies, Nour news added in a tweet.
