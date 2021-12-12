Iran's nuclear negotiator says good progress made in nuclear talks

Deputy Secretary General of the European External Action Service (EEAS) Enrique Mora and Iran's chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani with delegations wait for the start of a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna, Austria December 9, 2021. EU Delegation in Vienna/EEAS/Handout via REUTERS

CAIRO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Iran's top nuclear negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, said good progress had been made in nuclear talks with world powers in Vienna that could quickly pave the way for serious negotiations.

"Our path during the negotiation was successful," he was quoted as saying on Sunday by Lebanon's pro-Iranian Al Mayadeen TV as saying.

Reporting by Ahmad Elhamy

