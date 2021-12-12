Middle East
Iran's nuclear negotiator says good progress made in nuclear talks
CAIRO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Iran's top nuclear negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, said good progress had been made in nuclear talks with world powers in Vienna that could quickly pave the way for serious negotiations.
"Our path during the negotiation was successful," he was quoted as saying on Sunday by Lebanon's pro-Iranian Al Mayadeen TV as saying.
