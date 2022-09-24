1 minute read
Iran's President Raisi says protesters should be 'confronted decisively'
Sept 24 (Reuters) - President Ebrahim Raisi said on Saturday that Iran must "deal decisively with those who oppose the country's security and tranquility", Iranian state media reported.
Raisi's comments were made in a condolence telephone call to the family of a security agent stabbed to death last week, allegedy by protesters enraged over the death of a young woman in police custody.
