Iran's President Raisi says protesters should be 'confronted decisively'

People light a fire during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's "morality police", in Tehran, Iran September 21, 2022. WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Sept 24 (Reuters) - President Ebrahim Raisi said on Saturday that Iran must "deal decisively with those who oppose the country's security and tranquility", Iranian state media reported.

Raisi's comments were made in a condolence telephone call to the family of a security agent stabbed to death last week, allegedy by protesters enraged over the death of a young woman in police custody.

