Iran's President Raisi says Tehran "never has hope" in Vienna talks

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi speaks during a ceremony to mark the 43rd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Tehran, Iran February 10, 2022. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Friday that Iran "never has hope" in nuclear talks in Vienna about reviving a big power nuclear agreement that the United States quit under then-president Donald Trump.

"We put our hopes in the east, west, north, south of our country and never have hope in Vienna and New York," Raisi said in a televised speech commemorating the 43rd anniversary of the 1979 Iranian revolution.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.