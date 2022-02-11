1 minute read
Iran's President Raisi says Tehran "never has hope" in Vienna talks
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Feb 11 (Reuters) - Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Friday that Iran "never has hope" in nuclear talks in Vienna about reviving a big power nuclear agreement that the United States quit under then-president Donald Trump.
"We put our hopes in the east, west, north, south of our country and never have hope in Vienna and New York," Raisi said in a televised speech commemorating the 43rd anniversary of the 1979 Iranian revolution.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Editing by Kevin Liffey
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.