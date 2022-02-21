Iran's Raisi, Qatar's Emir sign bilateral accords in Doha

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani receives Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi, in Doha, Qatar, February 21, 2022. Qatar News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

DUBAI, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani signed a number of bilateral agreements in Doha on Monday, Iranian state television and Qatar's Al-Jazeera network showed.

The agreements included two energy deals but further details were not immediately available.

Raisi is the first Iranian president to visit Doha in 11 years. It is his third overseas trip since becoming president.

Reporting by Dubai Newsroom and Nadine Awadalla Editing by Gareth Jones

