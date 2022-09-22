Iran's Raisi says "acts of chaos" unacceptable

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi addresses the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters in New York City, U.S., September 21, 2022. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

NEW YORK, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Iran has freedom of expression, but the protests happening now are unacceptable "acts of chaos", Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi said on Thursday, adding that he had ordered a probe into the death of a young woman that sparked bloody demonstrations.

"Rights issues must be considered all around the world with a single standard," Raisi told a news conference on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

"There is freedom of expression in Iran ... but acts of chaos are unacceptable."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Parisa Hafezi; writing by John Irish, Editing by Franklin Paul

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.