Middle East
Iran's Raisi says nuclear talks with major powers should be result-oriented
DUBAI, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Iran backs talks with six major powers that are result-oriented, Iranian hardline President Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday, as Tehran and six powers struggled to overcome snags in resumption of negotiations to revive a 2015 nuclear deal.
"We are serious about result-oriented negotiations ... the unjust U.S. sanctions imposed on Iran must be lifted," Raisi told state TV.
