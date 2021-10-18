Iran's Raisi says nuclear talks with major powers should be result-oriented

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi delivers a speech during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Dushanbe, Tajikistan September 17, 2021. REUTERS/Didor Sadulloev

DUBAI, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Iran backs talks with six major powers that are result-oriented, Iranian hardline President Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday, as Tehran and six powers struggled to overcome snags in resumption of negotiations to revive a 2015 nuclear deal.

"We are serious about result-oriented negotiations ... the unjust U.S. sanctions imposed on Iran must be lifted," Raisi told state TV.

Writing by Parisa Hafezi

