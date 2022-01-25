Iran's Raisi says revival of 2015 deal possible if U.S. lifts sanctions

Ebrahim Raisi, Chief Justice of Iran, shows his identification document as he registers as a candidate for the presidential election at the Interior Ministry, in Tehran, Iran May 15, 2021. Majid Asgaripour/ WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

DUBAI, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Iran's hardline President Ebrahim Raisi said on Tuesday a revival of Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal is possible if the United States removes sanctions that have crippled the Islamic Republic's economy.

"If the other party removes the sanctions, there will be possibility to revive the pact," Raisi told Iran's state TV.

Since April, Tehran and Washington have held indirect talks in Vienna to secure the pact, which Washington exited in 2018 and re-imposed harsh sanctions on Iran.

Writing by Parisa Hafezi Editing by Chris Reese

