Iran's Raisi says Tehran will not back down from its red lines in Vienna nuclear talks

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi gestures as he speaks at Tehran's Friday prayer on the occasion of the 43rd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution of Iran in Tehran, Iran, February 11, 2022. President Website/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS

DUBAI, March 10 (Reuters) - Iran will not back down from any of its red lines in talks in Vienna on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Thursday.

"The government has vigorously pursued the removal of sanctions in Vienna talks," he added in a tweet.

Reporting by Dubai Newsroom

