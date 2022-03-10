1 minute read
Iran's Raisi says Tehran will not back down from its red lines in Vienna nuclear talks
DUBAI, March 10 (Reuters) - Iran will not back down from any of its red lines in talks in Vienna on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Thursday.
"The government has vigorously pursued the removal of sanctions in Vienna talks," he added in a tweet.
Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.