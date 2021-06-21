Iran's Raisi says U.S. violated nuclear deal, EU failed to fulfil commitments

DUBAI, June 21 (Reuters) - Iranian President-Elect Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday that the United States violated the 2015 nuclear deal and the European Union failed to fulfil its commitments, speaking in his first news conference since his victory in Friday's election.

The United States and the EU should fulfil their pledges under the deal, Raisi said in Tehran.

Reporting by Parisa Hafezi; Writing by Raya Jalabi; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.