Iran's Raisi supports political solution to Syrian crisis - TV

DUBAI, July 19 (Reuters) - Iran supports a political solution to Syria's crisis, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said in a televised speech to a three-way summit with Russia and Turkey on the Syrian conflict in Tehran on Tuesday

"Syria's fate should be decided by its people, without foreign intervention ... illegitimate presence of occupying U.S. forces destabilises Syria ... powerful presence of the Syrian army will help maintaining the country's integrity," Raisi said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Mark Porter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.