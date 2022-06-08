Iran's response to the IAEA's resolution is 'firm & proportionate' -foreign ministry spokesman

The Iranian flag waves in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

June 8 (Reuters) - Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a tweet on Wednesday his country's response to the IAEA's resolution is "firm & proportionate” and "the initiators are responsible for the consequences.”

The U.N. nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors overwhelmingly passed a resolution criticising Iran for failing to explain uranium traces found at three undeclared sites, diplomats at a closed-door meeting said on Wednesday. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Parisa Hafezi, Writing by Alaa Swilam, Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.