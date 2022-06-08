Iran's response to the IAEA's resolution is 'firm & proportionate' -foreign ministry spokesman
June 8 (Reuters) - Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a tweet on Wednesday his country's response to the IAEA's resolution is "firm & proportionate” and "the initiators are responsible for the consequences.”
The U.N. nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors overwhelmingly passed a resolution criticising Iran for failing to explain uranium traces found at three undeclared sites, diplomats at a closed-door meeting said on Wednesday. read more
