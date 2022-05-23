1 minute read
Iran's Revolutionary Guard says determination stronger after assassination of colonel Khodai - Mehr news
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
DUBAI, May 23 (Reuters) - The assassination of Iran's Revolutionary Guards Colonel Sayad Khodai only strengthens the determination of the elite corps to confront the enemies of the Iranian nation, the Guards' spokesperson Ramazan Sharif said on Monday according to the semi-official Mehr news agency.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Dubai Newsroom
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.