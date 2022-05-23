Iran's Revolutionary Guard says determination stronger after assassination of colonel Khodai - Mehr news

Family members of Colonel Sayad Khodai, a member of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, weep over his body in his car after he was reportedly shot by two assailants in Tehran, Iran, May 22, 2022. IRGC/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS

DUBAI, May 23 (Reuters) - The assassination of Iran's Revolutionary Guards Colonel Sayad Khodai only strengthens the determination of the elite corps to confront the enemies of the Iranian nation, the Guards' spokesperson Ramazan Sharif said on Monday according to the semi-official Mehr news agency.

Reporting by Dubai Newsroom

