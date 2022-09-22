Iran's Revolutionary Guards call on judiciary to prosecute those who spread "false news" over woman's death- statement

People attend a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's "morality police", in Tehran, Iran September 21, 2022. WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

DUBAI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards called on the judiciary to prosecute "those who spread false news and rumors", in a statement published on Thursday as tensions mount over the death of a woman in police custody.

"We expressed sympathy with the family and relatives of the late Mahsa Amini, and we have requested the judiciary to identify those who spread false news and rumours on social media as well as on the street and who endanger the psychological safety of society and to deal with them decisively," the Guards said.

