Iran's Revolutionary Guards take responsibility for attack on Erbil - Iran state media

View of the damaged studio at the Kurdistan 24 TV building, as staff work, after a ballistic missiles attack nearby in Erbil, Iraq March 13, 2022. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

DUBAI, March 13 (Reuters) - Iran's Revolutionary Guards released on Sunday a statement taking responsibility for missile attacks against Israeli "strategic centres" in Iraq's northern Kurdish regional capital of Erbil, Iran's state media reported.

"Any repetition of attacks by Israel will be met with a harsh, decisive and destructive response," the statement added.

Israel killed two Iranian members of the Revolutionary Guards earlier this week in Syria.

