Iran's Revolutionary Guards targeted "terrorists" in Iraq - IRNA















DUBAI, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Iran's Revolutionary Guards launched missile and drone attacks on "terrorists" in the Kurdish region of northern Iraq on Wednesday, the Iranian state news agency reported

Iran has blamed armed Iranian Kurdish dissidents of involvement in ongoing unrest in the country, particularly in the northwest where most of Iran's up to 10 million Kurds live.

Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Alison Williams











