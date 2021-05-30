Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Middle East

Iran's Rouhani dismisses central bank chief running in presidential election

Reuters
1 minute read

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani wears a face mask during a meeting with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in Tehran, Iran, April 13, 2021. Iranian Presidency Office/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani has dismissed central bank governor Abdolnaser Hemmati, who is running in the presidential election in June, the Tasnim news agency reported on Sunday.

Hemmati in a Saturday night meeting on the Clubhouse social media app said Rouhani "Told me that if you stand in the election, you cannot remain the central bank chief because it affects monetary and exchange rate policies".

"I told him that I had no problem with his decision," he said.

