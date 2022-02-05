Iran's Shamkhani says it has a right to continue nuclear research

France's top diplomat Emmanuel Bonne shakes hands with Ali Shamkhani, the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran in Tehran, Iran July 10, 2019. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS/File Photo

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Iran's top security official Ali Shamkhani said on Saturday that it has a right to continue nuclear research and development that cannot be curbed by any agreement.

"Iran's legal right to continue research and development and maintain its peaceful nuclear capabilities and achievements, side by side with its security ... cannot be curbed by any agreement," Shamkhani, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, said in a post on Twitter.

The United States on Friday restored sanctions waivers to Iran to allow international nuclear cooperation projects, as indirect U.S.-Iranian talks on reviving the 2015 international nuclear deal with Tehran enter the final stretch.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

<a href="mailto:dubai.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com" target="_blank">dubai.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com</a>; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.