Iran's Shamkhani says "possible to achieve good agreement" - tweet

Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Shamkhani stands next to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi before a meeting with UAE's top national security adviser Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Tehran, Iran, December 6, 2021. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

DUBAI, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Iran's top security official Ali Shamkhani tweeted on Thursday that it is possible to achieve a good nuclear agreement with Western powers due to significant progress made in negotiations in Vienna, but that the final phase would require "Western political decision-making".

"To resolve the remaining crucial issues, Western political decision-making is necessary to balance the accord," he said in a tweet.

Reporting by Dubai Newsroom

