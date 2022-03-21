Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei says economy is the country's key issue

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during a meeting via video conference with people from East Azarbaijan in Tehran, Iran, February 17, 2022. Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS

DUBAI, March 21 (Reuters) - Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Monday the economy is the country's key issue.

“Today, our economy is the key issue... we should take steps in direction of developing a knowledge-based economy which is the most important path to boost our economy,” Khamenei said in a televised speech on the first day of the Iranian new year.

Reporting by Dubai Newsroom, Editing by Michael Georgy and Toby Chopra

