Iran's top nuclear negotiator holds talks in the UAE - state news agency

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani arrives at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), in London, Britain, November 11, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

DUBAI, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Iran's top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani met with senior Emirati officials on Wednesday during a visit to the United Arab Emirates, state news agency WAM reported.

It said Kani, who is Iran's deputy foreign minister, met with the diplomatic adviser to the UAE president, Anwar Gargash, and Emirati minister of state for foreign affairs Khalifa Shaheen Almarar.

Reporting by Ghaida Ghantous; editing by Philippa Fletcher

