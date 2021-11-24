Middle East
Iran's top nuclear negotiator holds talks in the UAE - state news agency
1 minute read
DUBAI, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Iran's top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani met with senior Emirati officials on Wednesday during a visit to the United Arab Emirates, state news agency WAM reported.
It said Kani, who is Iran's deputy foreign minister, met with the diplomatic adviser to the UAE president, Anwar Gargash, and Emirati minister of state for foreign affairs Khalifa Shaheen Almarar.
Reporting by Ghaida Ghantous; editing by Philippa Fletcher
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.