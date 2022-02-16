1 minute read
Iran's top security official says 2015 nuclear deal is an "empty shell" - Twitter
DUBAI, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers has become an "empty shell", the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council said on Twitter on Wednesday.
Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.