Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

Iran's top security official says 2015 nuclear deal is an "empty shell" - Twitter

1 minute read

The Iranian flag waves in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

DUBAI, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers has become an "empty shell", the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council said on Twitter on Wednesday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters