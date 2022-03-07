Iran's top security official says outlook for Vienna talks 'unclear'

The Iranian flag flutters in front the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria July 10, 2019. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

March 7 (Reuters) - The outlook for nuclear talks underway in Vienna "remains unclear", Iran's top security official said on Monday, accusing the United States of delaying them.

The priority for Iran at the talks is to resolve 'red-line issues'," Ali Shamkhani said on Twitter, adding that "new initiatives" are required by all parties at the negotiations in order to quickly reach a strong agreement.

Reporting by Dubai newsroom, writing by Maher Chmaytelli Editing by Gareth Jones

