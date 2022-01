A logo of the Exxon Mobil Corp is seen at the Rio Oil and Gas Expo and Conference in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

BAGHDAD, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The Iraqi government has given its approval for the Iraqi National Oil Company to acquire Exxon Mobil Corp's (XOM.N) stake in the giant West Qurna oilfield, Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said on Wednesday.

Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; writing by Maher Chmaytelli; editing by Jason Neely

