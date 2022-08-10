Iraq cleric Sadr calls on judiciary to dissolve parliament by end of next week

Supporters of Iraqi populist leader Moqtada al-Sadr gather for mass Friday prayer at Grand Festivities Square within the Green Zone, in Baghdad, Iraq August 5, 2022. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

CAIRO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Powerful Iraqi cleric Moqtada al-Sadr called on the country's judiciary to dissolve the parliament by end of next week, he said in a statement on Wednesday.

Protesters rallied by Sadr and his Sadrist Movement tore down concrete barriers and entered the Green Zone, which houses government departments and foreign missions, before breaking into parliament last month.

Reporting by Yasmin Hussein; Editing by Toby Chopra

