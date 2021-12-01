Iraq expects OPEC to agree to sustain current output policy -state news agency

South Oil Company chief Ihsan Abdul Jabbar speaks during an interview with Reuters in Basra, Iraq May 18, 2019. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani

CAIRO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Iraqi oil minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar expects OPEC to agree on extending its current production policies over the short term, he told the state news agency on Wednesday.

Iraq's stance will be aligned with the outcome of the next meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), the minister said.

Reporting by Enas Alashray and Ahmad Elhamy; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.