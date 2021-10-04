Iraq government committee supports dialogue with Chevron to develop four oil exploration blocks

DUBAI, Oct 4 (Reuters) - An Iraqi governmental committee approved on Monday that a dialogue be conducted with Chevron Corp. (CVX.N) to develop four exploration blocks in the southern Zhi Qar province, Iraq's oil ministry said in a statement.

The ministerial energy committee also approved the expansion of the Diwaniya oil refinery, in the south, it added.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Giles Elgood

