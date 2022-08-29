1 minute read
Iraq halts cabinet sessions after protesters storm govt headquarters - INA
DUBAI, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has suspended cabinet sessions until further notice, state news agency INA reported on Monday, after protesters broke into the government's headquarters.
Reporting by Alaa Swilam and Moataz Mohamed; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Hugh Lawson
