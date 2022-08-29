Iraq halts cabinet sessions after protesters storm govt headquarters - INA

Supporters of Iraqi populist leader Moqtada al-Sadr protest inside the Green Zone, in Baghdad, Iraq August 29, 2022. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

DUBAI, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has suspended cabinet sessions until further notice, state news agency INA reported on Monday, after protesters broke into the government's headquarters.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Alaa Swilam and Moataz Mohamed; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.