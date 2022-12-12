Iraq hopes only economic factors will influence oil prices, minister















KUWAIT, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Iraq hopes that economic factors remain the only influence of oil prices, and it is keen to avoid a crisis in the global oil market, Oil Minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani said on Monday.

"We hope there is no more politicization of oil," Abdel-Ghani told Reuters, responding to a question on the impact of a Western price cap on Russian oil and possible cuts in oil production by Moscow in retaliation.

Reporting by Ahmad Hagagy and Ahmad Ghaddar; Writing by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Hugh Lawson











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.