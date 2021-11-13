Iraq oil minister says exploration underway at four western desert sites

CAIRO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Iraq's Oil Minister has said that work is underway at four exploration sites in the country's western desert, the Iraqi state news agency said on Saturday.

The Iraqi Oil Exploration Company is handling the exploration work, the Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said, adding that his ministry is also cooperating with American companies at other exploration sites in the Nasiriyah Region.

Reporting by Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Moaz Abd-Alaziz; Editing by Alexander Smith

