Iraq oil ministry denies any issues with TotalEnergies in executing a deal
IRAQ, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Iraq's oil ministry denied on Monday any issues with executing an energy deal with France’s TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA), the ministry said in a statement.
Reuters reported earlier that a $27-billion deal between TotalEnergies and Iraq, that Baghdad hoped would reverse the exit of oil majors from the country, has stalled amid disputes over terms and risks being scrapped by the country's new government.
