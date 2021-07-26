Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Iraq paramilitary group says drones target one of its ammunition stores

1 minute read

BAGHDAD, July 26 (Reuters) - An Iraqi paramilitary group said on Monday one of its ammunition depots came under drone attack near the southern city of Najaf.

It said that at least two separate attacks took place hitting the same depot around dawn, but gave no further details.

Iraqi security officials did not immediately comment. The group targeted is part of Iraq’s Popular Mobilisation Forces, the state-affiliated paramilitary grouping, and is not viewed as one of the hardline pro-Iran factions that dominate the PMF.

Reporting by Baghdad Newsroom and John Davison in Geneva, editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 12:00 PM UTCLebanese fleeing collapse at home seek security, salaries in UAE

Until a few months ago, 32-year-old Michelle Chaaya was a human resources professional at a multinational firm in Lebanon. Now she works as a bartender in Dubai, sending cash to her family back home where a financial crisis has left many destitute.

Middle EastLebanese PM-designate Mikati aims to form gov't to implement reform plan
Middle EastFactbox: Lebanon's PM-designate Najib Mikati
Middle EastIsraeli government wants more ultra-Orthodox men to work, but faces pushback
Middle EastYemen's government doubles customs exchange rate to boost finances