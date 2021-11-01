Iraq plans billions of dollars of energy contracts with Saudi Arabia -media

South Oil Company chief Ihsan Abdul Jabbar speaks during an interview with Reuters in Basra, Iraq May 18, 2019. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani

DUBAI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The Iraqi government plans to sign energy contracts worth tens of billions of dollars with Saudi Arabia, the state newspaper Al-Sabaah reported on Monday, citing Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar.

Baghdad is discussing a partnership with Saudi Aramco to explore and develop natural gas fields in Iraq's western desert, it said.

The Iraqi government is also in talks with Saudi Arabia's Acwa Power to build water desalination plants and solar energy stations in Iraq, it added.

The two countries are also discussing joint petrochemical projects.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.