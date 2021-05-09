Skip to main content

Middle EastIraq puts out fire at second oil well at a northern oil field

Iraq has put out a fire at the second of two oil wells that were set ablaze by explosives on Wednesday, the Oil Ministry said on Sunday.

Militants using bombs attacked the two oil wells in an oil field close to the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk, killing at least one policeman and setting off fires.

The Oil Ministry said earlier in May that the fire in one of the two wells had been put out.

